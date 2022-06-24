



Correos has expanded its fleet of cybersecure electric motorcycles in Elche, equipping the delivery unit located at Calle Filet de Dins, 23 with 11 new motorcycles. Thanks to this incorporation, the postal company now has a total of 110 ecological motorcycles in the province of Alicante.

The new Nuuk Cargo Pro model is considered the first cybersecure vehicle after having passed the test that guarantees a sufficient degree of cybersecurity in accordance with the requirements specified in the Unece/R155 regulation, according to the ESTP procedure and methodology developed by Eurocybcar.

Correos thus advances in its commitment to sustainable mobility for last-mile delivery in Elche. By the end of 2022, the company will have a total of 2,700 ecological vehicles (close to 2,400 electric vehicles and more than 300 hybrids), which makes it one of the largest electric and zero-emission fleets in the distribution sector in Spain.

Likewise, the logistics company continues to be a pioneer in incorporating this type of cybersecure vehicle into its fleet, and already has 1,000 cybersecure motorcycles for local distribution at a national level. These light vehicles include protection against possible attacks by cybercriminals, who can easily modify parameters that control engine power to overheat it and cause a fire; manipulate the braking system and block it; connect to the vehicle control unit to obtain data on the user and the routes taken, and even steal the vehicle.

As a sign of its commitment to innovation and cybersecurity, Correos has expanded its fleet of electric motorcycles that incorporate the solution of the Biscayan start-up Nuuk Mobility Solutions (NMS), the first automotive company in the world to obtain the Cybersecurity certificate for vehicles in one of its developments, after having passed the Aenor audit.

These light electric vehicles, which have a maximum range of 120 kilometres and can incorporate a large-capacity trunk (up to 180 litres), also include telemetry and geolocation services. The motorcycles incorporate a system that facilitates automatic monitoring and recording of measurements, as well as sending alerts or alarms to the control centre, in order to ensure safe and efficient operation. This tool analyses the uses of the Correos fleet to adjust to your specific needs and individuals at all times.