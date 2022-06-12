



Social network pages are full of complaints, even from hospital doctors themselves, about the disastrous management at the Torrevieja Hospital, less than 9 months after Ana Barcelo, Minister of Health at the time, removed the old concessionaire, Ribera Salud, taking it into public control. See our story on page 1.

Panic also amongst Expat politicians and voters in Spain with the announcement from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that British nationals living in EU countries are no longer allowed to vote or stand in municipal elections as an “automatic consequence” of Brexit.