



Elche striker Pere Milla’s contract at the La Liga club has emerged as being automatically renewed – after he posted a ‘goodbye’ to fans.

Milla, who netted eight goals in Elche’s survival this season in the top flight, said he was to leave the club this summer on a free transfer.

However, Elche triggered an extension clause in his contract.

Milla’s statement, which came days after he reportedly pledged to stay with Elche, expressed sorrow at having made the decision to depart the club after three wonderful years.

“Unfortunately, I’m sorry to write these lines, but it’s time to do it. At the moment it’s time to say goodbye to what is my home.

“I arrived in June 2019 and after completing three exciting seasons, I can only thank Nico Rodríguez and Dani Carmona for opening the doors of Elche CF for me. I was absolutely right to trust you for this project.

“It’s been three marvellous years but also with very hard moments,” said Milla in a statement.

Milla had said he is departing Elche with a ‘clear conscience’ having given everything with the green stripe, denying allegations that he is departing the club for economic reasons.

“Money is important, but values and forms for me are more. Hopefully we can sit back and listen to each other again,” he said.

Milla’s departure has been thrown into doubt after owner Christian Bragarnik said that the club believed Elche’s La Liga survival meant a year-long extension of the forward’s deal.

Bragarnik, who considers Milla a key playrr at Elche, said: “I understand that they want to defend their interests, but I have to defend those of the club. For me, the contract is very clear.”

Caption: Elche striker Pere Milla’s contract renewed.