



Stevie Spit presented to Prince William at Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party

Spain’s leading artiste extraordinaire Stevie Spit – Brian McLeod – finally got his wish last week as, two and a half years after first receiving his British Empire Medal in the 2020 Queen’s New Year’s Honours List, he was invited to Buckingham Palace.

“After two cancellations and a two and a half year wait, with the sun shining brightly, we finally arrived outside the palace as the front gates opened,” Stevie exclusively told The Leader.

“I finally got to go to a Royal Garden Party and was delighted to be presented to Prince William,” said Stevie, who was accompanied by his long time supporter, Eileen Gleave, aka ‘Nanny McPhee’.

“We enjoyed cucumber sandwiches and high tea, while, as we awaited the appearance of members of The Royal Family, the Yeoman of The Guard paraded out of The Palace.

“The atmosphere was filled with excitement, as no one was told in advance which of ‘the royals’ would be attending.

“Then, as the band played the National Anthem, out popped Prince William and Katherine, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“They were quickly followed by Prince Edward and Sophie, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, accompanied by Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice,” said Stevie.

“Prince William and I chatted for about 10 minutes. We talked about my BEM Award and my various trips to Afghanistan,” said Stevie, who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities.

Stevie also introduced his long time friend ‘Nanny McPhee’ to Prince William who asked what she did as a profession, prior to moving to Spain. Eileen told Prince William that she worked with the Police for over 30 years, but was now retired.

“I told the Prince than now I just sell raffle tickets to help the many different charities on the Costa Blanca – and asked if he’d like to buy one as I produced a strip of peach tickets!

“He declined, saying he didn’t carry any money and his wife was busy elsewhere, speaking to other people in the crowd.

“He then jokingly asked if I had been selling them round Buckingham Palace! It was the most amazing day,” said Nanny.

As Stevie was leaving Buckingham Palace he was asked to record an interview for CBS News, to be aired on the day of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with the official celebration staged on June 2.

Stevie and Eileen were also invited to pose for pictures by Aston Martin, which will be used in the coming days on their social Media pages.

Caption: Stevie Spit BEM presented to Prince William at Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party.