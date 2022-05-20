



The Spanish airline Vueling, with an operations base at the Alicante-Elche airport, has announced the reopening of the route with Santiago de Compostela for the 2022 Summer Season.

The new route will be operated three times a week (Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) as of June 23, increasing to four weekly flights (new frequency on Sundays) as of September 18 and until the end of the season.

Vueling recovers the link with Santiago after a 3-year break, having operated this route between 2015 and 2019. Vueling will operate in competition with the Ryanair airline, which operates 11 weekly flights (daily flight with double frequency on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) between Miguel Hernández and Rosalía de Castro.