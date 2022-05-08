



By Andrew Atkinson

White Willow trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Paul Hanighan landed the Vickers Best Bet Odds Guaranteed Handicap at Thirsk on Saturday night – completing fromthehorsesmouth.info 17th winning tip!

Archie Watson saddled 2-9 favourite Watermelon Sugar to victory in the six furlongs Selling Stakes, under Paul Mulrennan.

David O’Meara trained King’s Crusader (9-1) finished second in the ABF The Soldiers Charity Novice Stakes over 7 furlongs under David Nolan.

Michael Dods trained Stallone (15-2) tipped each-way was placed in the Irish Day 14th May Handicap, ridden by Paul Mulrennan at the Yorkshire track.

Caption: Richard Fahey: White Willow fromthehorsesmouth.info 17th winner on Saturday.

The post White Willow fromthehorsesmouth.info 17th winning tip! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.