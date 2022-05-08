



By Andrew Atkinson

Clive Cox trained Midnight Train (3-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 403-1 accumulator at Nottingham on Saturday, when landing the Visit racingtv.com Handicap over 1 mile 2 furlongs.

William Haggas trained Hebrides (11-8) under Steve Donohoe won the Bet At racingtv.com Novice Stakes over 6 furlongs.

Grand Scheme (4-1) trained by Richard Hannon jnr won the racingtv.com Handicap over 1m 6f, under PJ Dobbs.

Noble Mark (15-2) trained by Sir Mark Prescott and ridden by Luke Morris was awarded the Racing TV Handicap over 1m in the Stewards room.

Charlie Hills trained Ermin Street (13-2) under Tyler Saunders was disqualified and placed second after placings were reversed, due to interference.

Selections, Otto Oyl (7-2) and Four Adaay (11-2) both finished second in the Twitter Apprentice Handicap, and Join Racing TV Now Handicap, respectively.

*A Yankee bet paid £941 on the fromthehorsesmouth.info four horse winning accumulator.

Caption: Sir Mark Prescott: Noble Mark awarded race by Stewards.

