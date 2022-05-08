



Each-way tips Alvaro (25-1) and Ballyadam Destiny (16-1) placed at Cork

By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Little Big Bear (4-9) under Seamie Heffernan tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden over 5 furlongs at Naas on Saturday.

Tranquil Lady (3-1) trained by Joseph O’Brien won the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes, gaining a 4 lengths win ahead of 11-4 favourite Lily Pond.

“I am very pleased, she was very competitive today and ran on really well,” said O’Brien.

“I’m delighted to win a Group race. We will see what options we have, with Epsom a possibility,” added O’Brien.

Ezine (4-6) trained by Dermot Weld landed the Naas Racecourse Fillies Maiden over 7f, gaining a short-head photo finish victory over 25-1 shot Solar Breeze.

Selection, Age of King’s (15-8) went under by a nose to Johnny Murtagh trained 10-11 favourite Shartash in the Irish Stallions Farms EBF race over 5f.

Shark Bay (5-2) tipped each-way finished second behind 13-8 favourite Ruler Legend in the Royal Ascot Trials, over 1m 2f.

At CORK Alvaro (25-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the Coolagown Stud Rated Novice Hurdle, won by Kashi (11-1).

Ballyadam Destiny (16-1) was placed in the 17 runners Follow Us On Twitter Handicap hurdle, over 2m 4f.

Paul Nolan trained Chiricahua (18-5) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Mallow Maiden Hurdle over 3m, under Sean O’Keeffe.

Caption: Joseph O’Brien saddled Tranquil Lady to Naas G3 Blue Wind Stakes win.

