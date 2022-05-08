



By Andrew Atkinson

Champion jockey Brian Hughes rode Grey Market to victory in the Northern Farmers Maiden Hurdle over 2m 7f at Hexham on Saturday to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 37-1 four horse accumulator.

JC McConnell trained six-year-old Grey Market (5-6) travelled strongly and went clear to gain a 12 lengths win ahead of Linda Russell trained Qarbatsi.

Charlie Hammond rode Dr Richard Newland trained Fulgurix (11-4jf) to land the Premier traffic.co.uk Handicap chase over 1m 7f, staying on well to gain a 3/4 length win ahead of Miss Amelia ridden by Tom Midgley.

Dan Skelton trained Gentle Connections (10-11f) under Fergus Gregory won the 2 miles Novices Hurdle, gaining an 8 lengths win ahead of Noble Affair.

Jedd O’Keeffe saddled Vintage Fizz (15-8) to victory in the JS Hubbuck Memorial Handicap hurdle over 2m 4f under Charlie Hammond.

A Yankee bet paid £140 for the fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator.

Caption: Charlie Hammond: Fulgurix and Vintage Fizz Hexham wins.

