Football Focus





Orihuela CF B defeated Alguena CF 3-2 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday in a five goal thriller.

League leaders Atletico de Catral host lowly CD Benijofar on Sunday evening, with CD Montesinos and Racing San Miguel meeting in a local Derby, and CD Cox travelling to Sporting Dolores.

In the 2nd Regional Group 9 Formentera CF moved up to fifth place following a 3-1 away win at Bigastro CF on Saturday.

Athletic Club Torrellano went fourth following a 7-0 landslide win against at home against UD la Coca Aspense B.

Meanwhile in Preferente Grupo 5, with just one game remaining, anyone of 3 teams can join Crevillente and Rayo Ibense in the playoffs to Tercera, Thader, Redovan or CFI Alicante.

Thader, however, have the upper hand, but they must beat 2nd placed Rayo when he two teams meet next Sunday. With 11 wins, 2 draws and a single loss in their last 14 games played, the best record in the Preferente during the second half of the season, they will need to be at their very best if they are to end the season on a high.

