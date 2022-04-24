



A new Pharmacy Assistant training course has begun in Pilar de la Horadada, an initiative developed through the Employment Council, due to the success of previous editions and the demand registered in the Employment and Local Development Agency.

During the months of April, May and June, students will receive the necessary training in the operation and procedures used in a pharmacy in the classrooms of the Municipal Sports Centre. The training is carried out in collaboration with the College of Pharmacists of Alicante, thus counting on the collaboration of an official body for the delivery of the course.

After completing 46 theoretical hours and passing the corresponding exams, students will be able to carry out 54 hours of non-work practice in pharmacies throughout the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada and also in other municipalities, with a prior collaboration agreement.

Student internships will promote comprehensive training and will give the opportunity to put into practice everything learned during the term. In the same way, they will favour the labour insertion as it has been demonstrated in previous editions.