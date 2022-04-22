



Leicester – Frankie Magisterial in Coors Novices Stakes tilt

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori rides Frankel sire Magisterial (3.51) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Coors Novices Stakes over 1m 2f at Leicester on Saturday.

John and Thady Gosden trained Magisterial was a noted winner at Haydock Park last season after finishing fourth at Newmarket on debut in September.

Charlie Appleby trained Last Ammo (2.10) with William Buick up is tipped to land the C4 Carling Handicap over 1m 3f.

Sur bin Surror trained Al Khazneh (1.35). Andrew Balding saddles Happy Power (2.45) with David Probert up tipped to win the King Richard III C1 Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Steph Hollinshead trained Al Simmo (3.20) under Doug Costello is tipped to land the Doombar Amber Ale Handicap over 6 furlongs, a noted winner of four races last term.

LEICESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Al Khazneh. 2.10 Last Ammo. 2.45 Happy Power. 3.20 Al Simmo. 3.51 Magisterial. 4.26 Flower Of Thunder. 4.56 Mumayaz (ew).

O’Meara Gets Shirty at Ripon

By Andrew Atkinson

David O’Meara trained Get Shirty (2.55) ridden by Jason Watson is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 3 Visit attheraces.com Handicap over 2 miles at Ripon on Saturday.

Michael Dods saddles A Boy Named Ivy (2.20) ridden by Connor Beasley tipped to win the C3 Sky Sports Racing Handicap over 1 mile.

Hugo Palmer trained Noman (3.28) with Ben Curtis up is tipped to land the C2 M.C.H. Hutchinson Memorial Trophy Handicap over 1m 4f.

Lewis Edmunds rides Bedford Flyer (4.00) tipped to win the Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy Handicap over 5 furlongs, noted when second at Lingfield (C2 5f) this month.

RIPON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 King’s Crown. 2.20 A Boy Named Ivy. 2.55 Get Shirty. 3.28 Noman. 4.00 Bedford Flyer. 4.35 Mandobi. 5.10 Firebomb (ew).

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.05 Raydoun (ew). 5.35 Kodiac Sign. 6.05 Alpha Cru (ew). 6.35 Villemacho. 7.05 Matchless. 7.35 In The Breeze (ew). 8.05 Whole Of The Moon.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.45 Soyounique. 6.20 Desert Team. 6.50 Pilot Wings. 7.20 The Resdev Way. 7.50 Goolwa. 8.20 Warm Smile. 8.50 Prydwen.

