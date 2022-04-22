



The Department of Equality at Crevillente town hall has launched the “Group self-care. Generating spaces for good treatment” program, which incorporates three workshops in which the participants will be able to work on managing emotions and resolving conflicts.

The workshops, which will take place at the Center Jove on different dates, between May 11 and July 18, deal with ways of generating effective communication and relaxation, through an opportunity for vital growth.

The Councillor for the area, Ana Vanesa Mas, has highlighted that the program “contributes to making Crevillente a fairer town, putting one more grain of sand in the fight to break toxic dynamics and achieve a healthier and more egalitarian way of relating to each other”.

The workshop “Communication as a social tool” will allow attendees to learn and develop self-care skills to improve communication. It will take place every Wednesday from May 11 to June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The workshop “Relaxation, discovering my inner refuge” will be every Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., from May 11 to June 15. During the sessions, the participants will learn relaxation techniques to reduce daily stress through a key question: How much time do we spend relaxing?

The workshop “Knowing my emotions” will be a space where you can learn about your own emotions, their meaning and how to manage them in everyday life situations.

To register, it is necessary to fill out the registration form and deliver it to the Center Jove, or do it online by presenting it at the electronic office of the town hall’s website.