



Kitty’s Light Grade 3 bet365 Gold Cup bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Kitty’s Light (3.32) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Grade 3 bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase over 3m 4f at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Christian Williams trained Kitty’s Light ridden by Jack Tudor returns to the fold after finishing a gallant second behind stablemate Win My Wings in the Coral Scottish Grand National earlier this month.

Win My Wings, Alan King trained Potterman and Paul Nicholls trained Enrilo are leading contendes in the 15 runners field, vying to bag the £90,000 winner’s purse.

2021 winner Potterman (10-1) ridden by Tom Cannon is also worthy of each-way support, noted when winning at Kelso in March.

Enrilo, who finished fourth of 14 in the Coral Trophy at Kempton Park in February, is ridden by Harry Cobden, with Brian Hughes, who chalked up his 200th season winner this week is up on nine-year-old Domaine De L’Isle, who unseated in the 2022 Randox Aintree Grand National.

Nube Negra (3.00) is tipped to land the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase over 1m 7f in the four runners field.

Dan Skelton-trained Nube Negra missed both Cheltenham and Aintree in a tilt to bag the £91,000 winning purse.

Daryl Jacob rides Sceau Royal, who finished third behind Joseph O’Brien trained Fakir D’Oudairies in the Grade 1 Marsh Chase at Aintree, with favourite Greaneteen (13-8), Rouge Vif (16-1) and 33-1 outsider Sky Pirate going to post.

Paul Nicholls saddles

Scaramanga (4.07) tipped to win the Grade 2 Select Hurdle, and Mcfabulous in the four runners Grade 2 over 2m 5f.

Nicky Henderson saddles Fusil Raffles, who returns to hurdles for the first time since running in the 2020 Champion Hurdle; , with Paul Webber trained Grade 2 winner Indefatigable also going to post.

Nicky Henderson trained Mister Fisher (2.25) with Nico de Boinville up goes to post as favourite, tipped to land the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase over 2m 6f.

bet365 Grade 3 Gold Cup 3m 4f Handicap Chase 15 runners

Win My Wings Rob James (7)

Potterman Tom Cannon

Hewick Jordan Gainford (3)

Kitty’s Light Jack Tudor

Enrilo Harry Cobden

Domaine De L’Isle Brian Hughes

Fidux Daryl Jacob

Streets Of Doyen Brian Hayes

Flegmatik Harry Skelton

Cap Du Nord tbc

Via Dolorosa Tom Scudamore

Prime Venture Adam Wedge

Step Back Lily Bradstock (7)

Musical Slave Tom O’Brien

El Paso Wood Philip Armson (5)

SANDOWN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1 50 Head Law (ew). 2.25 Mister Fisher. 3.00 Nube Negra. 3.32 Kitty’s Light (ew); Potterman (ew). 4.07 Scaramanga. 4.40 Beakstown. 5.15 Press Your Will.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Baltic Bird. 1.30 Dream Together (ew). 2.05 Mehmento (ew). 2.40 Consensus De Vega. 3.15 Typical Woman (ew). 3.45 Baldomero (ew). 4.20 Carey Street.

Caption: Christian Williams trained Kitty’s Light (3.32) Sandown bet365 Gold Cup bid.

The post Saturday’s Racing Previews and tips Sandown Park, Haydock Park appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.