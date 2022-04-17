



Harry Redknapp rues ‘own goal’ after missing price on Moktasaab

By Andrew Atkinson

Carp Kid (14-1) Newbury, Lionel (7-1) Newbury, Eric Bloodaxe (10-1) Fairyhouse, The Thin Blue Line (8-1) Musselburgh, Dudley’s Bar 7-1 Cork, and Jeremiah Johnson 7-1 Lingfield, fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections, were all placed.

William Knight trained Moktasaab, 10-3 favourite, owned by Harry Redknapp, won the 1m 2f Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap at Newbury.

“I’ve had a great day and really enjoyed it. We fancied him, but I missed the price, he was 10-1 last night,” rued Redknapp.

Former Spurs, West Ham and Southampton manager Redknapp, 75, said: “I think what happened was William had a winner yesterday, this horse had done a bit of work with that one – the whispers must have got out.

“I was having some dinner with my wife Sandra last night and said it was 10-1 and that it would get bigger, but ten minutes later it was 6-1!”.

William Haggas, who saddled My Prospero to victory, under Tom Marquand, in the Dubai Duty Free Maiden Stakes Division 1, said: “His half-brother won yesterday at Newcastle – his half-sister runs at Kempton on Monday, so it would be quite the treble.

“He’s a baby, but a big horse and I hope we’re talking about a talented horse – he’s always been nice.

“I was disappointed when he was beaten at Newmarket. He hasn’t got any fancy entries yet, but might be getting one and Royal Ascot entries close soon.

“They looked a nice bunch in that race and he was very rowdy in the paddock, so hopefully it will do him good. “He shouldn’t stay further than this, but if he’s going to be a decent horse he needs to focus more. He’ll learn from this.”

Max Vega tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free John Porter Stakes, ridden by Rob Hornby.

Trainer Ralph Beckett said: “We’ll have three or four jockeys on the roster this year in Hector Crouch, Rossa Ryan, Laura Pearson and Rob.

“If an owner wants someone else – then we’ll accommodate that.

“Rob’s very reliable and sits quite deep on a horse – he’s a good horsemen with a good pair of hands.”

Caption: Harry Redknapp: Moktasaab Newbury Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap win.

The post Carp Kid lands place at Newbury appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.