



The Councillor for Hospitality in Torrevieja, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, and the president of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and Comarca, José Ignacio Pastor, have presented the 7th edition of the tapas trail, “Nos vamos de Tapas”, to which 24 restaurants have signed up.

The dates of this edition will be from April 21 to 24 and from May 28 to 1 June, with a different format, 4 tapas and 2 drinks for €10.

Rosario Martínez has congratulated the Hospitality Association for this gastronomic initiative to deseasonalise and lengthen the high season, in addition to the fact that it is a way to cover from Easter to summer, thus invigorating the local hospitality industry and, consequently, the city.