



Newcastle – Git Maker and Warriors Story fromthehorsesmouth.info 6-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Git Maker tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Gainford Group Novices Hurdle over 2m 4f at Newcastle on Saturday under Jamie Snowden.

“It was good seeing her going over the last,” said Snowden, after Kenny Brogan trained Git Maker (2-5) gained a 1 1/2 lengths win ahead of Whelan Bridge (11-1).

“He will be a good prospect. He rallied well to the last, as I asked him to do. I’m delighted to ride him,” said Snowden.

The win completed training a winner at every jumps track in Britain for Brogan: “I hope I can achieve that as a jockey,” added Snowden.

Nick Alexander saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Warriors Story (7-2) to victory in the Sky Sports Handicap hurdle over 2m 4f under Bruce Lynn, gaining a seven and a half lengths win ahead of 3-1 favourite Johnson’s Blue to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 6-1 double.

*Selection Dalyotin (3.25) was a non-runner.

Wolverhampton – Study The Stars completes fromthehorsesmouth.info Wolverhampton 6-1 treble

George Baker trained Study The Stars (10-11) ridden by Mr S. Walker completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 6-1 treble at Saturday’s Wolverhampton evening meeting.

Mark Johnston trained Pons Aelius (5-6) ridden by Franny Norton won the Coral Handicap over 1m 4f.

Simon and Ed Crisford trained Another Romance (10-11) won the Coral Fillies Novice Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Bangor

At Bangor Brian Hughes rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Donald McCain jnr trained Dedanser (16-5) to victory.

Oliver Greenall trained Twotwothree (8-1) tipped each-way finished third, under Fergus Gregory in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap chase over 2m 1f.

*Selection Mr Katanga (3.08) was a non-runner.

