



By Andrew Atkinson

Run This Way (11-1) and Mutassabeg (6-4) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 30-1 double at Thirsk on Saturday, with each-way tips Juan De Montalban and Blazing Sun placed.

Paul Midgley trained Run This Way landed the Vickers.Bet Handicap over 5 furlongs under Graham Lee, with a 1 length win ahead of After John (28-1) when making all and running on well.

Charlie Hills saddled Mutassabeg, backed from 2-1 to 6-4, to win the C3 Conditions Stakes over 7 furlongs, ridden by Jim Crowley gaining a 1 1/4 win over Andrew Balding trained Symbolize.

Juan De Montalban (5-1) finished fifth in the Play Our Casinos At Vickers.Bet Handicap over 1m 4f, with Skybet paying five places.

Blazing Son (5-1) finished fourth in the 17 runners Try Our Bet Builder At Vickers.Bet Handicap over 6 furlongs, won by 12-1 shot Toptime.

The post Run This Way (11-1) Mutassabeg (6-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info 30-1 Thirsk double appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.