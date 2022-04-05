



Waves of up to five metres have hit the coastal area of Cartagena – amid heavy downpours across many parts of Spain.

After a brief respite over the weekend, that saw sunny spells after the torrential rains last week, the rains have returned with Aemet (State Meteorological Agency), reporting the highest waves could reach up to 10 metres.

The sea has reached beyond the seafront promenade of La Barra, making its way inland through the streets, that separate the houses from the beachfront of Cabo de Palos.

Strong waves caused damage to the coast of Cabo de Palos, promenade and wooden walkway boards during the storms.