



Bass Rock completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 47-1 Ayr treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Christian Williams trained duo

Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished 1-2 in the 23 runners Ayr Scottish Grand National on Saturday.

“We came here with two horses – we thought could win the race – so we put pressure on ourselves to win,” said Williams.

Nine-year-old Win My Wings (13-2 co fav) from 15-2 ridden by 7lbs claimer Rob James romped to a 7 lengths victory, ahead of stablemate Kitty’s Light (13-2 co fav) from 7-1, under Jack Tudor. Major Dundee (9-1) finished third, with Fidux (66-1) fourth.

“People say you’ve got to embrace the day, but we genuinely thought we brought here two horses and we could win,” said Williams.

“They’re two wonderful horses. Win My Wings always looked like a good mare – we knew she was a good horse.

“We’ve given her so much time to mature and she was ready at this stage in her career to step into this division,” said Williams.

“We train them on sand and take them along quietly. Mostly though you need good horses and good owners, if not, you’re in trouble from the start,” added Williams.

Sandy Thompson trained Bass Rock (11-10) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 47-1 Ayr treble, when winning the Tennents Handicap Hurdle over 2m 5f, under Ryan Mania.

The post Win My Wings-Kitty’s Light fromthehorsesmouth.info 1-2 in Ayr Scottish Grand National appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.