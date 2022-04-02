



Sayifyouwill Coral Fillies Handicap Lingfield win

Sayifyouwill tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Coral Fillies Handicap over 7 furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Amanda Perrett trained four-year-old Sayifyouwill (11-4) from 3-1, ridden by Rob Hornby, gained a head photo-finish win over Flame Of Freedom (9-1), with 6-4 favourite Valentinka unplaced.

Ballinsker romps to victory in Chepstow bet365

Ballinsker tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the bet365 Handicap at Chepstow on Saturday when scooting away in fine style.

Evan Williams trained seven-year-old Ballinsker ridden by Isabel Williams jumped fluently throughout to gain a 12 lengths win ahead of Discko Des Plages.

Caption: Isabel Williams: Ballinsker Chepstow bet365 victory.

