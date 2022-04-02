



Tom Lacey trained Ginny’s Destiny completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 24-1 treble at Chepstow on Saturday when winning the bet365 Open NH Flat race over 2m.

Six-year-old Ginny’s Destiny gained a 4 1/2 lengths victory ahead of Fergal O’Brien trained Moonshine Spirit (10-1) under Liam Harrison.

*Idem (8-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the Open NH Flat race over 2m at Ayr, won by Ruth Jefferson trained 11-4 favourite Autumn Return.

*Joseph O’Brien trained Buckaroo (9-2) tipped each-way went under by a short head in a photo finish behind Piz Badile (4-1) at Leopardstown in the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes.

*Cyclamen (12-1) tipped in the Leopardstown Members Handicap finished third behind winner Simply Glorious (14-1).

Jaafel (16-5) tipped finished third in the Bulmers Live Handicap over 1m won by Zahee (16-1).

*Boy George (11-2) tipped each-way finished fourth at Lingfield in the All Weather Championships Mile Handicap, with Skybet paying four places.

