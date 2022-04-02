



We ran a story last year about a group of about 20 local ladies, dubbed the ‘Beach Babes’ who exercise three mornings a week in the Aguamarina Park on the seafront close to Cabo Roig.

There is no charge to attend the sessions which the current trainers, Ute, Nicola and Manu, hold completely free of charge. Having said that, in recent weeks, because of the appalling weather, the sessions have been somewhat limited. Many of the ladies have continued to meet, however, if only for a chat and coffee, and what they have also done is put their efforts into raising funds.

With almost 500 euro collected to date, last Wednesday, following their escape from their war torn homeland, the ladies were able to make the lives of one young Ukranian family, who had arrived only three days earlier, a little more bearable, with a donation of two large bags of clothes and 390 euro.

With refugees arriving on a daily basis the fundraising will continue for as long as it is necessary as indeed, with the improvement in the weather, will the training, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the very bottom of Calle Agua.

Do feel free to join in. You will be made most welcome. More information at the FB page Grupolazenia or at the website www.grupolazenia.com