



The Orihuela Costa Veterans Club filled the venue once again at The Captains Table in Punta Prima when the guest speaker was Greg Bryant.

Greg runs Expat Solution services based in Pinar de Campoverde from where he helps expats with all matters relating to government bureaucracy, paperwork, translations and consultations.

On this occasion he attended the Breakfast Club to talk to it’s members about the importance of obtaining Residencia for those who wish to live permanently in Spain, and for those who are already in possession of the old ‘green’ certificate, the recommendation to exchange it for the Tarjeta De Identidad De Extranjero (T.I.E.).

While there is no obligation to change, it is recommended to do so by the National authorities as well as by the British Government as it is an updated, uniform, European residency document. It is a physical card containing biometric elements which, among other things, can be used as an identity document, and will facilitate much easier access to many administrative formalities.

He explained that for those already in possession of Residence the exchange is really quite simple; payment of the €12 fee, completion of the necessary paperwork, possession of an up to date padron and attendance at your local office, either Murcia or Alicante in respect of Orihuela Costa Vets Club Members.

The Alicante office, he said, is extremely helpful and efficient, currently with six desks that processes applications in a matter of minutes.

Thereafter a second visit is necessary, usually after a period of a month or so, to collect the new TIE document.

He then went on to chat and answer questions about a number of other administrative matter including digital signatures and padron’s.

Greg’s easy and laid back style put many people’s mind’s at ease with members leaving the presentation with far more knowledge of local and national legislative procedures.

Anyone wishing to contact Greg for more information can do so either by phone: +34 689 408 412 or by email at: gregpa.bryan@gmail.com