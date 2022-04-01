



LINGFIELD PARK – Existent-Ghiani eye C2 Betway Handicap win

Lingfield Park features the Class 2 Betway Handicap over 5 furlongs on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Existent (3.40) trained by Stuart Williams and ridden by Marco Ghiani is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win, to follow-up winning at Wolverhampton in February.

Ghiani is booked to ride Alex Hales trained Hiconic (4.50) tipped to win the C6 Betway Handicap over 1m 7f, returning to the Flat after NH races, including Class 1 company.

KP De Foy saddles Elsals (2.30) with Tom Marquand up, tipped to land the Coral Novices Stakes over 7f, noted when third on debut run at York in October.

Rob Hornby is booked to ride Amanda Perrett trained Say If You Will (3.05) tipped to win the Coral Fillies Handicap over 7f, noted when winning over 7f at Kempton in March.

Group One Power (4.15) trained by Andrew Balding is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C3 Betway Handicap over 1m 2f with David Probert up, priced at 8-1.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Scarborough Castle. 2.30 Elsals. 3.05 Say If You Will. 3.40 Existent. 4.15 Group One Power (ew). 4.50 Hiconic. 5.20 Boy George (ew). 5.50 Dark Kris.

LEOPARDSTOWN – Joseph O’Brien trained Buckaroo eyes G3 Ballylinch Stud glory

Leopardstown features the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud ‘Priory Belle’ 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes, The G3 P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes, and Ballylinch Stud ‘Red Rocks’ 2,000 Guineas Listed Trial Stakes on Saturday.

Joseph O’Brien trained Buckaroo (3.45) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud.

Ger Lyons saddles Sacred Bridge (3.10) with Colin Keane up, tipped to win the 1,000 Guineas G3, noted having won C1 races at the Curragh, Naas and Tipperary last season.

Lyons and Keane team-up in the 2,000 Guineas Listed Trial Stakes with Dr Zempf (2.35).

Joseph O’Brien trained Point Gellibrand (2.00) is tipped to win the Leopardstown Maiden opening race over 1m.

Ryan Moore rides Aidan O’Brien trained Cyclamen (4.20) tipped to land the Leopardstown Members Handicap over 1m 2f.

LEOPARDSTOWN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Point Gellibrand. 2.35 Dr Zempf. 3.10 Sacred Bridge. 3.45 Buckaroo (ew). 4.20 Cyclamen. 4.55 Craft Irish (ew). 5.25 Jaafel.

WOLVERHAMPTON – Chase The Dollar C3 Betway Handicap tilt

Wolverhampton’s evening meeting seven racecard meeting features the Class 3 Betway Handicap over 1 mile 5 furlongs, with David Loughnane trained Chase The Dollar (7.30) tipped to win.

Jamie Spencer is booked to ride David Simcock trained Man Of Riddles (8.30) tipped to land the Betway Handicap over 2m, noted when winning at Southwell in March, having been in C1 company last season.

Daniel Muscutt rides The Writer (5.30) tipped to win the Coral Handicap over 1m 1f in the opening race.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Mashaaer (6.00) is tipped to win the Coral Fillies Novices Stakes over 1m, with Dane O’Neill up, noted when second behind John and Thady Gosden-trained Boquet over 7f at Ascot in September, when staying on strongly.

Hollie Doyle is booked to ride Archie Watson trained Fly To Glory (7.00) tipped to win the Betway Stakes over 6f, noted when winning at Newcastle in February and March.

Laura Pearson, claiming 3lbs, rides Sarah’s Verse (8.00) tipped to win the C5 Coral Fillies Handicap over 5f, having run in C2 company.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 The Writer. 6.00 Mashaaer. 6.30 Pope Gregory (ew). 7.00 Fly To Glory. 7.30 Chase The Dollar. 8.00 Sarah’s Verse. 8.30 Man Of Riddles.

