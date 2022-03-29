



The Regional Congress has elected Ana Belen Juarez Pastor as the new secretary general of the PSOE and its executive and representative to the National Committee,” said Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“Rosa Belén Morán Paredes has also been elected as a member of the Provincial Committee,” said Mayor Butron.

Mayor Butron added: “Now in these difficult times is when the people need us the most, especially the most disadvantaged.

“You represent the socialist values ​​of social justice, equality and solidarity. I wish you good work in these new responsibilities.

“I also wish much success to each and every member of the new executive and its general secretary, Jose Joaquin Hernandez Saez. Congratulations.”