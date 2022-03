According to the INE on March 18, 2022, the population of Los Montesinos as of January 1, 2022 was 5,190.

As of March 25 in the municipal records the population has increased to 5,449.

“Spaniards are 61% of the population, approximately 3,335, and foreigners 39%, approximately 2,124.

“Of the Spaniards born in Montesinos there total 45% of the population, about 1,524 and from other towns and provinces are the remaining 55%, about 1,801,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.