



Two people were injured in a fire at their home in Elche. The flames broke out on the third floor of a three-story building and the 46-year-old woman and the five-year-old girl had to be hospitalised after inhaling the smoke from the flames.

According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre, the call was received at around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, alerting them to a fire in a home on Calle Paz, in Torrellano in Elche.

An Advanced Life Support (AVS) and a Basic Life Support (SVB) ambulance travelled to the scene. The health teams assisted a 46-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl, both due to smoke inhalation. Later, they were transferred to the General University Hospital of Elche in the ambulance.

The fire, according to information provided by the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium, broke out in the bathroom on the third floor of a three-story residential building. The smoke was visible from the street and the firefighters spent more than two hours extinguishing the blaze.