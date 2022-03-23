



The Fishermen’s Guilds of Santa Pola and Tabarca have given their support to the strike called by the National Federation of Fishermen’s Guilds, given the very serious situation that the fishing sector is going through due to the rise in fuel.

The strike includes the mooring of the boats that have not gone out to fish and the closure of the Lonja market, although negotiations are ongoing.

The shipowners denounce that since December 2020 the price of fuel has tripled and the production costs for the artisanal fleet have increased by around 30% and for the rest, both inshore and offshore, it can reach up to 70%, for what they denounce that today going out to work costs them money.

Santa Pola has 36 trawlers, 60 small gear boats and 5 deep-sea fishing boats, while Tabarca has some artisanal fishing boats.

The fishermen also join the strikes as a support measure for other groups in the primary sector such as agriculture and livestock, as well as the carriers who are directly related to these activities. They assure that the current situation is unsustainable due to the very high costs of fuel and energy prices.