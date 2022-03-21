



UTE Alicante – street cleaning and waste collection service concessionaire – collected 1,900 tons of vegetable waste during 2021 from private pruning, used for high-quality compost in the Waste Treatment Centre (CETRA), according to UTE sources.

The plant rejection generated by the residents of Bacarot, Rebolledo, Alcoraya, Fontcalent/La Serreta, La Cañada del Fenollar, El Moralet, El Verdegás, Villafranqueza, Portet de la Moleta and Valle del Sol is collected and compacted prior to being transferred to the CETRA vegetable composting centre. Each month, the districts contribute an average of 158,000 kilos to this infrastructure.

During the months of April and August, high volumes of pruning are undertaken with over 200,000 kilos of plant mass generated.

During the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the volume has increased.

The crushing of leaves, branches, fruits and other vegetable products from private plots, along with waste generated by the park and garden maintenance service, is used as compost in the city’s green areas.

UTE Alicante has warned of fines of up to €780 for the uncontrolled deposit of vegetable waste, a penalty similar imposed on builders who deposit rubbish out of authorised landfills.

There are two facilities which people and small businesses can take waste for free: the Waste Treatment Centre, located in the Fontcalent area and the Ecopark in the Agua Amarga area, with up to 500 kg collected for free. If there are larger amounts, gardening companies are obliged to manage waste correctly.

