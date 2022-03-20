



GOMENDIO is claiming a victory. The builder, who aims to construct 2,200 new houses and apartments on Cala Mosca, is claiming the rejection of a legal demand to suspend construction, while a court case to nullify the Orihuela Council approval of the construction is being considered, enables him to start building works.

Meanwhile, industrial action by truckers, which began on Monday, is starting to have an impact on the supply of some items in local supermarkets with Lidl closing 2 of it’s stores because of a lack of foodstuffs.

And in sport, defeat for Elche at home to Valencia as they still hover dangerously above he drop zone.