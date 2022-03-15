



There was bitter disappointment among Cabo Roig bar and restaurant owners on Tuesday evening with the announcement of the St Patrick’s Day Parade cancellation.

The organising committee issued a statement saying that, “because of the weather that is predicted for Thursday we have taken the decision to cancel the St. Patrick’s day parade. We have not taken this decision lightly but due to the safety risks presented with the severe weather that is forecasted we do not want to put the safety of the participants or the spectators at risk.”

Spokesman Ray Kearney distributed the message on the Business community WhatsApp group on which he added, “The weather looks very dodgy for Thursday afternoon. If the forecasts are to be believed we will have very strong winds and heavy rain. We must hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

The information was met by many members of the business group with the grim realism that it was probably the right decision but Kearney added that despite the cancellation, “Bars and restaurants still have lots of entertainment organised for the day. Saint Patrick’s Day will be celebrated to the full. We will all dress up and wear our green and enjoy ourselves rain or no rain, parade or no parade.”

“We need to stay positive and promote Saint Patricks Day on the strip. It’s still going to be a brilliant day. Thousands of visitors are here already and the bars are ready. Thanks for your support.”