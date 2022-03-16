



Racing. Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Review

By Andrew Atkinson

Henry de Bromhead saddled Honeysuckle tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to extended her unbeaten record to 15, when winning the Champion Hurdle for the second time, ridden Rachael Blackmore.

“It’s a joy to train her. We’re blessed to have her. We feel extremely lucky to train her as she’s absolutely incredible,” said de Bromhead.

Eight-year-old Honeysuckle (8-11) gained a 3 1/2 lengths victory ahead of Epatante, with Zanahiyr, third.

“The pair of them are awesome. I thought Epatante was going to come and do us. “We dreamt of her getting a Cheltenham welcome and she’s going to get it. It’s just unbelievable.

“Everything went right for her but I saw lurking Epatante in behind, and she’s a class mare too. I actually can’t she’s done it again,” said de Bromhead.

“It’s been a never-ending fairytale. I’m always preparing for it to end – but she just keeps winning.

“If good will and good luck alone could win you a race, she would still win by a furlong. Most people here were willing her to win. You just have to pinch yourself. We feel so lucky to be involved with her,” added de Bromhead.

“It’s just incredible. Walking out there in front of the stands with all the people,” said Blackmore.

“This is such a special place – and I’m so lucky to be riding winners here. She’s just an incredible mare.

“She decides when she’s happy to go and I haven’t stopped her from doing that yet.

“She’s unbelievable and so much work goes into her at home. Henry has a massive team of staff and they deserve all the credit for this victory as well,” added Blackmore.

