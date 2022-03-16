



Edwardstone (5-2), Honeysuckle (8-11), Marie’s Rock (18-1), Brazil (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info 1,263-1 accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Edwardstone (5-2), Honeysuckle (8-11), Marie’s Rock (18-1) and Brazil (10-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed a bookie bashing 1,263-1 accumulator on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

Edwardstone, backed from 3-1, trained by Alan King and ridden by Tom Cannon, won the Sporting Life Grade 1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase ahead of Gabynako (25-1) to bag the £110,000 winning booty.

“We are lucky to have Tom Cannon – he means a lot,” said trainer King.

“Edwardstone has been two to three years in the making and got better and better – he’s always had the potential,” said King.

“These horses don’t come overnight and Tom rode him well,” added King.

Edwardstone, hampered at the fourth, and bumped two out, stayed on well to win.

Cannon, chalking up his first Festival win, said: “We got hampered early on, in what was an even gallop. I went down the hill and jumped well.

“I was committed and he’s a horse who can hold his own. Today he was very clever – he’s learnt a lot, and credit to Alan.

“His jumping was impeccable. A1. It’s my first Festival win and it’s been a long time coming.”

Honeysuckle extended her unbeaten record, when winning for the 15th consecutive time, when landing the Unibet G1 Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy.

Nicky Henderson trained Marie’s Rock won the Close Brothers G1 Mares Hurdle to win the £67,524 winning purse, under Nico De Boinville.

“She’s a Hardy girl – sweet – after having such dreams two years ago. This year she’s come back and it’s paid off. It’s special,” said Henderson.

“I was riding her for a place. She ran a nice gallop and jumped emphatically,” said jockey De Boinville.

“She’s very gutsy and all the credit to the boss. This year she has come on nicely,” said De Boinville.

Marie’s Rock, switched right before the last, was carried right and led on Flat to stay on well, to beat Queens Brook by 1 3/4 lengths, with Mrs Milner a further 1 3/4 lengths behind, third.

“She needs a nice solid gallop and I knew there was space to move through. Bravesmanship, and we got through,” added De Boinville.

Mark Walsh rode Brazil to land the 21 runners Grade 3 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle to complete the fromthehorsesmouth.info 1,263-1 accumulator with a Yankee Bet paying £2,909.

