



The two official delivery points in the municipality for donated goods are La Lonja in Orihuela and Cáritas in Orihuela Costa

The Councillor for Social Welfare, Almudena Baldó, held meeting at La Lonja with representatives of the Ukrainian Association, regarding the collection and transfer of donated products, to the logistics centre that has been opened in the City of Light just south of Alicante

Information was also provided to the group on the refugee arrival procedure. The councillor highlighted the importance of “necessary coordination between all parties to ensure that we can provide the best possible help the civilian population that is suffering from this war.”

She said that financial donations should be made to the official accounts of the Red Cross and Cáritas, while the two official delivery points for donated goods (food, medicine, hygiene products, shelter material…) are La Lonja Auditorium in Orihuela, and the headquarters of Caritas in Orihuela Costa which is situated in the Parroquia Cristo Resucitado – Centro Ecuménico, in La Zenia.

The councillor reminded everyone that the council will be holding a silent rally on Wednesday, March 9 at 12:00 noon at the main doors of the Council Caja Mediterráneo Foundation Multipurpose Building and in municipal offices to show their support for the Ukrainian people.