



Kedric’s first book was The History Lesson, written for his own benefit and self published.

Since he has subsequently realised it is necessary to involve other people, if one wants to sell books in any volume.

“Reviews of the book have been encouraging. ‘An enjoyable read’ and ‘couldn’t put it down’ seem to have been a common theme,” said Kedric.

Kedric, whose career in England was based in and around Commercial Insurance Broking, especially Construction Risks, said: “I started my second novel some while ago, The Need to Know. “This is a much more challenging and ambitious project, spanning 100 years.

“I suppose it questions why, in a democracy, we still have files hidden away for 100 years.

“It involves both fictional and real people and includes my own thoughts as to what might be ‘tucked away’ in the files covering the interrogation of Rudolph Hess, the Deputy Fuhrer, who flew on a peace mission unexpected in 1941. “Having done all the research and completed Part 1, Setting the Scene, I must now get writing again and complete the guts of the novel.”

Having started in the Insurance Department of Taylor Woodrow when he left school in 1961, after several other positions, Kedric started his own Brokerage, Sceptre Insurance Services Ltd., in 1971.

“This grew over the years and I sold in 2001 to NFU Mutual. For the next four years I worked on the Management Team there, before leaving in 2005 to start a new Company, Ten Insurance, which survives until this day.

“It was the first Network set up with the aim of helping start-up Insurance Brokerages and now has over 90 Appointed Representatives and turns over in excess of £50,000,000 premiums.

“After five years as CEO I retired and moved to Campoverde. I was on the Board of the Institute of Insurance Brokers for many years and now hold Non-Executive Directorships in three Companies in the UK. So I am still working!,” quipped Kedric.

Caption: Kedric Rhodes: Novel ‘The Need to Know’ a challenging and ambitious project, spanning 100 years.