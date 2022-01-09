



CD Montesinos jumped up to eighth place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 following a 1-0 win against CF Popular Orihuela Deportiva.

The win at The Municipal Stadium on Saturday nudged Monte onto 17 points ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, with Orihuela remaining in the lower echelons of the table.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 Monovar Atletico A returned a 3-0 away win at FB Redován CF B to consolidate a top four place, with Redován remaining mid-table.

Sunday’s 1st Regional G9 fixtures feature eleventh place Pinoso CF A hosting thirteenth placed CD Benijofar at the Rico Mira Stadium, with the visitors hoping to bag valuable points to head up the table.

CD Benijofar return to action on the back of defeats against CD Montesinos and league leaders Atletico de Catral that sees them hovering amongst the relegation zone on nine points.

“The holidays are over and the league returns and with it a new opportunity for the Greens to get a victory at Pinoso CF that will take them out of the lower zone of the table.

“Pinoso CF is one of the coldest fields in the league and one of the few that remain with natural grass.

“It will not be easy, but the team has continued working during the holidays to get to the game as well as possible, and they will surely give it their to get three points,” said a club spokesperson.

With a victory over Racing San Miguel, Athletico Catral, meanwhile, will be hoping to extend the gap over second placed Torrevieja, who are without a game.

*Sunday’s Valencia 1st Regional G9 and 2nd Regional G16 results round-up will be online.