



The January sales campaign period began on Friday with queues and good prospects in the Valencian Community.

Large establishments registered a “good influx” on the first few days of the campaign, coinciding with the weekend, explained Joaquín Cerveró, spokesman for the National Association of Large Distribution Companies (Anged) in the Valencia region.

The first day “pleasantly surprised” the commercial outlets in the region with “enough queues”, he commented, but went on to assure that the centres are prepared with personnel to control the capacity, signage, hydroalcoholic gel and “all the measures to guarantee a safe place where to buy”.

The Confederació d’Empresaris del Comerç, Servicis i Autònoms de la Comunitat Valenciana (CONFECOMERÇ) foresees that this sales campaign will exceed last year’s figures, but without reaching precovid levels.

Uncertainty due to the impact of the pandemic and the confluence of obstacles that prevent the sector from taking off fully, such as the increase in fixed costs that affects commercial margins, says the Confederation, and “hope to regain the momentum of the activity it faces a decisive stage in the recovery of a sector hit by the crisis “, they add.