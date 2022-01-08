



Their Majesties the Three Wise Men from the East didn’t miss their appointment with the children of Mojácar and arrived in the locality on time for their annual visit.

Although they couldn’t do their traditional parade, they went to the Santa María Parish Church to make their offering to the Baby Jesus, which was held for the first time in Mojácar.

Received by the parish priest, Víctor Manuel Fernández presided over the offering which Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar had brought from their faraway kingdoms for the Son of God. Gold, frankincense and myrrh were left at his feet to honour the Messiah.

Following the ceremony Their Majesties went to the Plaza del Frontón, in the open air, where they were able to greet all the children and give them the first of the many presents which they found this morning in their homes.

About 600 gifts and bags of goodies were given out to all the children born between 2010 and 2021; even though they couldn’t hug or kiss them as in previous years, there was no shortage of photos with Their Majesties to keep as a memory of such a magical day.

After the giving out of toys, with the afternoon by then getting on, the Three Kings said goodbye to Mojácar until next year, with the hope of being able to resume, by then without the pandemic, their traditional acts accompanied by their pages and their helpers.

It was a long night for Their Majesties, but on the 6th all the residents of Mojácar were able to find gifts when they woke up.