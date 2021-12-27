



Villa de Albatera Christmas Trophy

Deportivo Veteranos Albatera won the XIV Villa de Albatera Christmas Trophy defeating Chasky 3-0 with a hat-trick by Joaquin.

Albatera dominated with Joaquín, Arben, Besim, José Vicente and Pedro Luis noted.

“It was a great game to end the year that makes us gain momentum to face 2022 with enthusiasm.

“We thank Sports Councillor Alfredo Box for his assistance and collaboration by the council in presenting the trophies,” said a spokesperson from Albatera.

Albatera win Alevin Christmas Football tournament

Albatera won the Alevin Football Christmas football tournament played in Almoradi. They defeated the CD Montesinos team (pictured below) from the Municipal Sports School 2-1.