No Interest in Torrevieja Bus Station Regeneration Project





On 28 October, the tender process was opened for interested companies wishing to apply for the project drafting, environmental licence, construction management and health and safety coordination of the construction project of the new Torrevieja bus station was opened.

However, the period to present candidatures ended without any company registering an interest, resulting in the contracting body declaring the bidding process void and ratified by the Local Government Board.

The intention of the council is to build a new bus station at a point where traffic congestion is much less than in the current location, at a site which is also better suited to the needs of bus users. The objective is to avoid the daily queues and the distance that has to be walked to reach the main streets of the city.

The council offered a 41,000 m2 plot located on the outskirts of the city to “improve the fluidity and ease of connecting with the main roads.” This plot is located next to the CV-905 access road – known as the Crevillent road – and the roundabout at the entrance and exit to the N-332.

The price set in the tender for the drafting of the project amounted to 208,120 euro and with an execution period of eight months. An extension of four months was also contemplated for the drafting of the pertinent documentation in the event of a negative ruling by another competent administration.

The conditions of the specifications stated that once the award was formalised, the company would have two months to present the analysis studies of alternatives that included mobility and planning reports. In the third month it should present the sustainability study and in the fifth, the urban planning and urban management instrument. Phase 3, that of the traffic study, would be incorporated in the sixth month and the entire bus station project in the eighth.

Given the facts, neither the conditions nor the budget has motivated the interest of companies in this contract.