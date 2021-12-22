



Enormous queues formed on Wednesday at the mass vaccination centre established at Torrevieja University Hospital by the Torrevieja Health Department.

The campaign will continue all day on Thursday from 8.00 to 20.00 .

On both days members of the public who are over 12 years of age are encouraged to call into the vaccination point where they can receive and of the three jabs thay are due, first second or, if over 60 years of age, the booster.

Further criteria for the booster required recipients to have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago, or AstraZeneca or Janssen more than 3 months ago.

This is the third vaccination point that the Generalitat has operated in the Torreviejja Health Authority which has one of the lowest percentages of inoculation in the province. Both of the previous two were held in the La Zenia shopping center .

Meanwhile, the very high risk of contagion expands in the province which has now reached an incidence of 645.

Elche-Crevillent is the only health department that remains below 500 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants while there are several municipalities that exceed 1,000.

Health has notified 883 new positives and ten more deaths on Wednesday, while six of the ten ICUs in the province’s public hospitals are now at extreme risk due to their occupation by covid patients.

Photo courtesy Informacion