



The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has awarded the Castellón-based company Becsa the contract for the repair of roads in the province of Alicante, including several sections of both the A-7 and AP-7 motorways, and the N-332, in a contract worth 7,099,480 euro.

The action consists of the superficial repairs to the road surface of more than 26 kilometres of highway in the surroundings of the city of Alicante, between points 506 and 511 of the Camino de Castilla of the AP-7, and from 511 to 526 corresponding to the Elche-Crevillent section of the A-7, as well as various sections of the N-332.

The works will consist of repairing the surface in localised areas of the road, as well as the spreading of a new tread layer throughout the highway and the connecting branches that require it, thereby improving road conditions, infrastructure, security, and durability.

The works are part of the network adaptation and improvement projects that the State Land Transport Infrastructure Society (Seitt) plans to execute between 2021 and 2025 for up to 280 million euro, concentrating the bulk of the investments between 2022 and 2025.