



The Public Health Commission analysed the proposal of the vaccination experts and approved the administration of the booster dose to three new groups, although not with the same priority.

The Ministry of Health and the communities recommend the third dose to people between 59 and 50 years old, starting with the oldest, which are those who have already completed or are about to complete the six-month interval that must pass between the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna and the booster.

And progressively, the Commission has opened the door to administer the booster dose to people aged 49 to 40, starting again with the oldest. This group will foreseeably meet the six-month deadline from January, which is why, for the moment, they are not a priority group.

Also, those under 60 years of age who received a double dose of AstraZeneca will receive the booster immunisation. In this group, most of them essential workers, the new dose will be administered 3 months after the last dose.