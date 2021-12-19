Quirònsalud presents sacks of presents for 190 children





Quote: ‘A Christmas free car boot for families had families searching through items, trying to find anything possible for Christmas for their kids – it’s ever, ever so sad’

By Andrew Atkinson

Almost 200 children will have a Happy Christimas this year with sacks of presents and a massive food bag – thanks to a group of volunteers.

“We are a food bank that has been up and running for two years – feeding around 300 people,” said Quirònsalud nurse Ines Perkins, at the forefront of volunteers.

Speaking exclusively to The Leader, Innes said: “We are giving sacks of presents to 190 children and a massive food bag for Christmas week. “Thanks to all the donators and drop-off points – everyone has been amazing.

“We have also dropped off presents to San Obrero Orphanage and nappies to La Casa Sucina, in Murcia.

“Our team comprises of Nikki Lloyd, Head of the food bank; Lynne Park, Margaret Scullion, Lynn Lomax, Pamela Leaman, Tracey Rose, Geoffrey Shrubb, Laura April, Tracey Cork, Katie Snook, Jodie Smith, Mo and Fred and Jane Cloake.

“These are our full-time volunteers – every single week – without fail and have been able to make Christmas totally magical for so many families. “We did a Christmas free car boot for families and you should have seen all the families searching through items, trying to find anything possible for Christmas for their kids – it’s ever, ever so sad.

“No one actually realises how much the coronovirus pandemic is badly affecting families.

“So many are without work. They have no money – and the government are not helping.”