



Only one story to lead with this week, that of Stevie Spit and Mureen Payne, the two local Charity Workers who were finally awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) on Thursday, albrit two years late, in ceremonies conducted in Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja By the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.

The Drop in vaccination centre returns to Zenia Boulevard on Saturday after it’s success last week and we have a double page sheet of carols that can follow the RBL Band around the area as they give their carol concerts in Torrevieja, Mil Palmeras, Zenia Boulevard and Cabo Roig next week.