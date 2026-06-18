Search

Home Employment 400 Vacancies on Offer at Torrevieja Jobs Fair

400 Vacancies on Offer at Torrevieja Jobs Fair

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
Almost 50 companies and organisations took part, offering more than 400 vacancies across hospitality, retail, services, industry, logistics, construction, social care and technology.
Almost 50 companies and organisations took part, offering more than 400 vacancies across hospitality, retail, services, industry, logistics, construction, social care and technology.

Almost 50 employers met hundreds of jobseekers at the first Vega Baja Emplea regional employment fair.

Torrevieja’s International Auditorium became the Vega Baja’s main employment hub on Tuesday as hundreds of jobseekers attended the Vega Baja Emplea 2026 fair.

Almost 50 companies and organisations took part, offering more than 400 vacancies across hospitality, retail, services, industry, logistics, construction, social care and technology.

Visitors were able to hand in CVs, meet recruitment managers and take part in rapid interviews, creating direct links between employers and potential candidates.

The event was organised by the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, LABORA and Torrevieja Town Hall.

It also attracted people already in work who were seeking better career opportunities, as well as unemployed residents looking to return to the labour market.

Employment, training and career-advice services were available throughout the day, helping attendees explore professional development and improve their prospects.

Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón said cooperation between public authorities and businesses was essential to meet the region’s changing employment needs.

“Creating jobs and attracting opportunities is one of the best social policies a public administration can promote,” he said. “Behind every job offer is a life project, a family and an opportunity for the future.”

The strong turnout highlighted growing demand for employment and training opportunities across the Vega Baja and established the fair as a major new meeting point for local employers and workers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

About us

Established in 2004, The Leader Newspaper is a popular read for English-language speakers in Spain who are interested in news, sport, Spanish property, business, classifieds, and local information.

Email: office@theleader.info
Tel./Whatsapp: +34 637 227 385

Company

Spanish Property

Spanish Property for Sale
Property in Spain
Property for sale in Spain
Property for Sale in Orihuela-Costa
Property for Sale in Torrevieja
Costa Blanca Property
Rojales Property
Property for sale Costa Blanca
Orihuela-Costa Property for sale
Torrevieja Property for sale
Alicante Property

© 2021 The Leader Digital. All Rights Reserved.