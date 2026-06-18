400 Vacancies on Offer at Torrevieja Jobs Fair





Almost 50 employers met hundreds of jobseekers at the first Vega Baja Emplea regional employment fair.

Torrevieja’s International Auditorium became the Vega Baja’s main employment hub on Tuesday as hundreds of jobseekers attended the Vega Baja Emplea 2026 fair.

Almost 50 companies and organisations took part, offering more than 400 vacancies across hospitality, retail, services, industry, logistics, construction, social care and technology.

Visitors were able to hand in CVs, meet recruitment managers and take part in rapid interviews, creating direct links between employers and potential candidates.

The event was organised by the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, LABORA and Torrevieja Town Hall.

It also attracted people already in work who were seeking better career opportunities, as well as unemployed residents looking to return to the labour market.

Employment, training and career-advice services were available throughout the day, helping attendees explore professional development and improve their prospects.

Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón said cooperation between public authorities and businesses was essential to meet the region’s changing employment needs.

“Creating jobs and attracting opportunities is one of the best social policies a public administration can promote,” he said. “Behind every job offer is a life project, a family and an opportunity for the future.”

The strong turnout highlighted growing demand for employment and training opportunities across the Vega Baja and established the fair as a major new meeting point for local employers and workers.