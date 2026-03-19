



A man has been arrested after a brutal machete attack left another man seriously injured in Alicante on Wednesday.

The victim, 29, and the suspected attacker, 34, are both Algerian nationals. According to reports, the assault happened in the street near the junction of Calle Fidel Pastor and Calle Felipe Herrero Arias.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene but was later tracked down and arrested by National Police officers. Emergency services and officers from both the National Police and Local Police rushed to the area.

The shocking incident took place close to the spot where a man was shot dead on his balcony last week, apparently after being hit by a stray bullet during a gunfight between criminals near his home.

National Police are now investigating whether the machete attack and last week’s fatal shooting could be linked.