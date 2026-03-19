



The Republic of Ireland will play a friendly against Grenada at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia on May 16 as part of a key training camp in the Region of Murcia.

“The Boys in Green” will use their stay at Pinatar Arena to prepare for upcoming challenges, with head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson describing the camp as an important part of the team’s planning.

“This is a vital training camp in our preparation,” Hallgrímsson said. “It is an opportunity for us to keep growing as a team ahead of future challenges.”

Ireland will base themselves at Pinatar Arena before taking on Grenada, with the camp seen as an important step in their build-up as they continue to target a place on the world stage. The squad still faces a play-off against the Czech Republic at the end of March, and victory there would set up another decisive clash against either Denmark or North Macedonia for a place at the World Cup.

Ticket details for the Murcia friendly are expected to be announced soon, with a strong turnout of Irish supporters anticipated to turn the Enrique Roca green.

The fixture is another boost for Pinatar Arena and the Costa Cálida, further underlining the area’s growing reputation as one of the leading destinations in international football.