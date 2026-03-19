



Alicante plans to create twelve park-and-ride facilities in outer neighbourhoods across the city, providing more than 300,000 square metres of space and capacity for over 10,000 vehicles. The project is designed to cut congestion, particularly in the city centre and along the coast, by allowing drivers to leave their cars at key access points and continue by tram, bus, bicycle or on foot.

For tourists and out-of-town drivers, the scheme would make visiting Alicante much easier and less stressful. Rather than circling unfamiliar streets in search of a parking space, visitors would be able to park on the outskirts and travel quickly into the centre, the seafront and other popular areas by public transport.

This would save time, reduce frustration and make it far simpler for people who do not know the city to explore Alicante with confidence.

The facilities are planned along the main access routes, including San Gabriel, La Florida, Rabasa, the University area, Divina Pastora, Virgen del Remedio, Avenida de Dénia, Albufereta and La Condomina near San Juan beach.

According to the city council, each site will be linked to high-capacity public transport, creating an integrated network intended to improve mobility, ease traffic pressure and make Alicante more accessible for both residents and visitors.

No firm opening date has yet been announced. As of March 2026, the scheme remains part of the draft General Structural Plan, which the council aims to have ready by early summer 2026.

Because the car parks are expected to be developed alongside new urban projects and connected to future transport infrastructure, the most likely scenario is that they will be introduced in phases from 2027 onwards, rather than becoming fully operational all at once.